As the maintenance men got to work moving a shelf in the University of Akron presidential suite on Monday, the office's newest occupant asked one of the men what he thought should be done to improve the university.

"The guy says, 'get more students,'" President Gary L. Miller said, recounting the story over lunch at Robertson Dining Hall on campus. "I thought that was pretty sage advice."

Miller marked his first day as president Monday with the first of several high-level meetings that will dominate his first few weeks in the job. But he also made time for students and staff, eating the food they eat and asking just about everybody he met what they thought he should be doing.

"I'd probably do what you're doing," sophomore Samantha Clapper said. "Talk to students."

With a small entourage, including the two student members of the Board of Trustees and undergraduate student body president Mark Okocha, Miller weaved his way though the Student Union, starting at Starbucks and greeting students as they ate lunch, studied or chatted with their friends.

"I appreciate him wanting to take time and talk to students," Clapper said.

Okocha agreed, calling it "an excellent sign."

"Students are excited," he said. "We're seeing a bright future ahead for the university."

At the moment, Miller isn't looking too far into the future. The 65-year-old former University of Wisconsin-Green Bay chancellor will present a plan to trustees next week for his first 100 days.

In the meantime, when not in meetings with faculty, his cabinet or city leaders, he's hoping to wander campus as much as possible.

Miller and his wife, Georgia Nix Miller, had a short transition period, with the trustees approving his appointment mid-August. For the time being, they are renting an apartment near downtown. Miller said he walked to campus once last week just to get to know the area better.

Overall, he said, the transition may have been toughest on the family cat. After a two-day drive from Green Bay to Akron with Miller in a moving van, roughly 16-year-old Ms. Kitty had a stressful first night that included "howling." Miller said some quick 2 a.m. internet searching confirmed the geriatric cat was stressed by her unfamiliar surroundings. Since then, she's settled in quite well, he said.

One day in, it appears Miller has, too.

"I think I'll probably have to come back tomorrow," he said.

