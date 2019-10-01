A 35-year-old woman who arranged for a date using the phone app Snapchat ended up getting robbed at gunpoint, police said.

The incident happened like this, according to information received by Akron police:

The woman arranged to meet the man in a parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Exchange Street, across from the University of Akron campus, at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The woman got into the man’s vehicle and he drove a short distance to the area of Wheeler and Sherman streets, across from the campus.

Near this intersection, another man walked up to the passenger window, showed a handgun, and told her to get out of the car. He took items from the victim, then got into the passenger side of the vehicle and the car fled south on Sherman Street.

The vehicle was described as a silver Chevrolet HHR, which is a high-roofed, five-passenger station wagon.

The driver was described as having a beard, about 30 to 31 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds.

The man with the gun was described as having braided hair, about 25 to 26 years old, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.