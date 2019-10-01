AKRON

Vehicle jumps curb,

kills male bicyclist

A bicyclist near the University of Akron campus was killed Tuesday morning when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit him.

The man was riding near the intersection of East Exchange and South Broadway streets about 1:20 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Police estimate the victim’s age at about 50. The driver, who has not been identified, is a 50-year-old man.

Police suspect alcohol was involved in the incident.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died from his injuries.

The driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with minor injuries.

After the bicyclist was struck, the car continued and hit a parked car.

Officials said the victim will be identified after his next of kin is notified.

Man says he was attacked

and robbed in North Hill

A man told police three men tackled him to the ground and stole his money Monday night in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

The man told officers he was walking in the area of Oxford Ave and East Glenwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. after buying some cigarettes at a store when the men assaulted him.

The men fled on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

One suspect was described as a black man, about 30 to 40 yeas old, with dreadlocks and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The other two suspects were wearing black hats.

Man reports he was shot

by someone in passing car

A 29-year-old man told police he was walking down the street Monday afternoon when a white car pulled up and the person inside began shooting at him.

The man was not struck and the suspect fled.

Police responded to the shots-fired call about 1:40 p.m. in the area of West Miller and Victory Street, east of Lake Shore Boulevard.

The man was unable to provide a description of the shooter.

Scheduled massage

allegedly turns violent

A 54-year-old man told police he made an online appointment for a massage Monday with a woman and a man ended up taking his wallet and his phone.

The man said the incident unfolded like this:

He went to a residence in the 800 block of Fess Avenue in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, for the appointment.

A woman let him in, and at some point, the man entered the room and “demanded the victim’s property,” the police statement said.

The two made the man drive them a short distance and let them out. He was able to flee and call police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

KENT

Police charge man

in KSU student attack



A 21-year-old Newton Falls man was arrested by Kent State University police Tuesday afternoon in connection with a morning incident in which a female student reported being attacked on campus. Christopher Eugene Clark, 21, is charged with gross sexual imposition, assault and obstructing official business in connection with the reported attack, according to a university news release. Clark is not a Kent State student. Kent State police said the student was walking on the west side track near the DeWeese Health Center at about 10 a.m. when she was allegedly attacked by Clark who pulled her pants down.

Police said the woman fell in the scuffle and suffered minor scrapes and abrasions. Police said Clark ran away toward Loop Road and East Summit Street.

NORTON

SWAT team called

out for Norton arrest

A Norton man was taken into custody Tuesday after he made threats to his father and about law enforcement authorities, Norton police said.

The department responded to a domestic violence call on Beech Row in the city.

Police said the father met officers at a neighbor’s home. He told officers his son had threatened him and any police responding to the scene. The suspect had access to weapons, police said.

The Barberton, Norton and New Franklin SWAT team was activated and responded about 8:30 a.m. and the suspect, Norton resident Anthony J. Komar, was taken into custody.

Komar was charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing and inducing panic.

Norton Police Chief John A. Dalessandro said the suspect surrendered himself to police without incident.

“As soon as our responding SWAT team arrived … he complied with the officers,” Dalessandro said.

The chief said that due to intense interest in the incident, he posted information online and issued a news release.