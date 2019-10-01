A 54-year old man told Akron police he made an online appointment for a late afternoon massage Monday with a woman, and a man ended up robbing his wallet and his phone.

The victim said the incident unfolded like this:

He want to a residence in the 800 block of Fess Avenue, between Vernon Odom and East avenues in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, for an approximately 4:30 p.m. massage appointment, according to a police.

The woman let him in, and at some point, the man entered the room and “demanded the victim’s property,” the police statement said.

The man and woman then made the victim drive them a short distance and let them out. The victim was able to flee and call police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-3752490 or 330-375-2Tip; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tip to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous