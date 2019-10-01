1 Genesis revisited. An Evening With Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Masonic Hall in Cleveland. Hackett will performing in its entirety "Selling England By The Pound" and "Spectral Mornings." Tickets range from $39.50 to $125.

2 A real bargain. NASCAR legend Tony Stewart will appear at the grand opening of the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Wooster on Wednesday. The store is at 1831 Portage Road, and Stewart is expected at 10 a.m.

3 Fest's finale. The Something Russian Festival's last day is Wednesday at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore. The festival that features food, entertainment and exhibits runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the parish located on Route 523 just north of Route 224 in Mogadore.