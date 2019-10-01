Several facts aren’t in dispute in Jovonte Moore’s murder trial.

Moore and Kaleem Primm had a long-standing dispute. The Akron men threatened each other in the days leading up to Primm’s death. Moore shot and killed Primm in late March.

The question for Summit County jurors to answer is: Was Moore justified?

Prosecutors say he was not.

“The defendant had a gun,” Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer said during his opening statement in Moore’s trial Tuesday. “At no time was Primm armed.”

Job Perry, Moore’s attorney, said his client was defending himself.

“He believed this man was going to kill him,” Perry said.

Moore, 23, is accused in the shooting death of Primm, 22, on March 31 outside an East Mapledale Avenue house in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Moore is charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault, with each charge including a gun specification. His trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty’s courtroom is expected to last through Friday.

This is the fourth time in the past six months that a defendant has claimed self-defense in a murder trial in Summit County, with two resulting in convictions and the third drawing a split verdict. A new state law puts the burden on prosecutors to prove that deadly force wasn't warranted.

Mayer began his opening statement by showing a photo of Primm holding a baby girl. He said Primm was shot in the back, in the upper buttocks, in the arm and in the chest.

“He was shot by this man,” Mayer said, pointing to Moore. “After the defendant shot Kaleem, he ran away.”

Mayer said Primm was dating the mother of Moore’s child.

“The evidence will make it clear Primm and the defendant did not get along – not in the slightest,” Mayer said. “Words were exchanged leading up to this.”

Eight days before Primm’s death, Mayer said the two men got into an argument outside the same home where Primm was later shot. He said Moore fired several shots into the air. He said officers collected shell casings but no one was willing to say who fired them.

On March 31, Mayer said the two men again quarreled outside of the Mapledale home and this time – rather than just words or warning shots – Moore shot and killed Primm.

Mayer said the shooting was witnessed by several people, including a neighbor who told police the same man who fired the shots on March 23 pulled the trigger during the fatal shooting.

Forensic experts tested the shell casings from the March 23 incident and the homicide and found they were fired by the same gun, Mayer said.

Perry said the two men had a second confrontation before Primm’s shooting on March 25. He said Primm and his friend followed Moore around town in a car and Primm – who had a gun – challenged Moore.

On the night of the shooting, Perry said Moore was at the Mapledale home to have dinner with the owner of the home, a woman he calls “Mom” who took him in when he was homeless seven years ago. He said Moore was in the kitchen when Primm called for him from the front porch to come outside and told Moore, “You’re a dead man!”

Perry said Moore assumed Primm had a gun because he’d seen him with one just days before. He said Primm charged at Moore on the porch.

“In that split second, he had to make a decision,” Perry said of Moore. “He pulled his gun. He fired.”

Perry said Moore then panicked and fled, which likely wasn’t the right decision. He said Moore had a “bona fide, real, logical belief” that his life was in danger when he shot Primm.

“I ask you to find him not guilty on all counts,” Perry said.

After the opening statements, the trial began with testimony from the first officer on the scene and a woman who witnessed the shooting. The trial will pause on Wednesday and resume Thursday morning.

