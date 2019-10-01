The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the traffic death of a unidentified male.

About 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk near the intersection of East Exchange Street and South Broadway Street, the examiner's office said.

A vehicle traveling North on South Broadway Street went off the roadway and up onto the sidewalk, striking the victim.

The bicyclist was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. He died from his injuries at 3:41 a.m.

The examiner's office will conduct an autopsy. Further details were not immediately available.