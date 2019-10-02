An employee at a Sherbondy Hill dollar store reported a robbery Tuesday night, according to Akron police.

The woman told police she was leaving work at the Dollar General store, 506 Vernon Odom Blvd., around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a suspect, who had his hand under his hoodie as if he had a gun and told the woman to give him the money.

After getting the money, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black man 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 120 to 155 pounds and wearing all black, including a black mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.