The principal of Akron East High is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations he struck a student in the face.

Vyrone Finney has not been charged with a crime, according to a police report and court records. The case was referred to prosecutors.

A statement from Akron Public Schools said the incident is under investigation and Finney is on leave "as due process evolves." It's unclear if the incident has been reported to any state agencies.

Finney declined to comment Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to the police report, officers observed the Sept. 19 incident and it was caught on school security footage.

Finney was reportedly in a disagreement with a 15-year-old student about a suspension when the student called the principal an expletive and Finney hit him twice.

Finney reported he felt the student "was coming at him when he went to stand up so he admitted to striking (the student) with an open hand to the face," according to the police report.

"Mr. Finney told officers that, 'I was not in the mood to be called a (expletive) today,'" the report says.

Officers separated Finney and the student, but did not observe any injuries.

The report reflects a rapidly escalating incident in a district that has, like many school districts, struggled with the balance between equitable discipline practices and the immediate need of a teacher to restore classroom order. Last year, teachers protested at a school board meeting to highlight what they called improper disciplinary action taken by administration following classroom assaults.

The police report for the East incident does not indicate the student involved was assaulting or threatening to assault a teacher.

According to the report, the student said the roughly 20-minute incident started when he was in English class and resisted a teacher's instructions to go into another room. School security was called, and the student was told he could go to the other room or the principal's office.

The student elected to go to the principal's office, where Finney called the student's mother with him present.

Finney then escorted him to in-school suspension, but the two argued about how long they agreed he should stay there. The student reportedly commented on "how tight Mr. Finney's suit was." In response, "Mr. Finney laughed and said that he got it from (the student's) mother."

The student said he asked to call his mother again but was told no and tried to find his school counselor but was also told no, according to the report.

The student told police that it was at this time Finney and security "instructed him to leave the building" and was told he would be arrested if he didn't leave. The student reported Finney then told him he was suspended for three days, and the student asks him "to see the paperwork."

"Mr. Finney then tells him he will be suspended for 10 days if he makes him do paperwork," the report said.

The student admitted to calling the principal an expletive and said he was standing up to leave the school when Finney struck him twice.

Finney reportedly told police the student "was being disrespectful and was not listening to him or security."

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.