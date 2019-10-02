NORTH RANDALL — Beneath the orange arrow of the Amazon logo, 2,200 employees use the front entrance of the 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Randall, which opened last September on the site of a dead mall.

Workers file through turnstiles as if headed into an industrial amusement park. Past the break room, a security desk and 10 metal detectors that scan them on the way out, they step into a cavern of concrete and steel filled with thousands of caged robots, 10 miles of humming conveyor belts and enough metal to build two Eiffel Towers, according to the company.

A towering statue of cardboard Amazon boxes named Danbo greets staff with a sign held over a trash can: “Water and hard candy only beyond this point."

Danbo and the trash can stay inside taped-off squares on the floor. The operation ahead may seem chaotic, but the entire facility is meticulously in order.

For the first time, Amazon invited public officials and the media to tour the North Randall fulfillment center, one of five fulfillment and sorting centers across Ohio. A sixth center opened in Euclid on Sept. 8. In a year, a seventh is scheduled for Romig Road in Akron, where crews are building a 600,000-square-foot facility on the site of the old Rolling Acres Mall, another mall killed by low sales and online competition from the likes of Amazon.

Thursday offered a rare look at what workers and the community can expect in Akron.

“What you see here is pretty close to what you’ll see there,” said Mark Huber, general manager of the Amazon Roboticsfulfillment center in North Randall.

Grateful community

On the shop floor, employees get gloves and box cutters instead of candy from vending machines. Flat screen televisions celebrate their personal and professional accomplishments.

“Customer obsession” dominates a word cloud of guiding principles stenciled to the wall. A screen mounted on a mobile stand cycles frame by frame through the photos and names of every employee and their work assignments for that day.

A banner reminds workers that any "question about rate and/or performance” should be directed to a manager. Pay and benefits? Any of the strategically placed human resources kiosks can help.

In the parking lot, an employee in a fluorescent safety vest walks from his car to start his shift at noon. “Easy money,” said the employee, who appeared in top physical shape but was not authorized by his employer to speak about the job.

Co-workers might complain about the “demanding work,” he said. And he'd rather not work 10 hours straight. But, “overall, it’s a good job."

“Now, could I see myself doing this the rest of my life?" he asked and then shrugged. “Psssh."

Thursday’s tour began with a $20,000 donation from Amazon to Warrensville Heights Schools. Superintendent Donald Jolly II accepted graciously. A handful of mayors in attendance praised the company for bringing 2,200 jobs to a community with levels of disinvestment and poverty on par with Akron.

“I’m standing here in awe, because … when I came into office in 2003 and it was terrible here,” said North Randall Mayor David Smith, whose tenure covers an $88 million private investment in the Jack Thistledown Racino across the street and Amazon's arrival. “It was to the point of where we were told to give up. Don’t try.”

Smith credited the local school district’s recent jump from an F to a C on the state report card, and the avoidance of a state takeover, to better school leaders and the support of new corporate partners and a community bolstered by better paying jobs.

U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, whose district includes the Amazon developments in Euclid, North Randall and Akron, said the benefits of revitalization and new jobs outweigh any state or local tax incentives the online retailer has received.

“What is the cost of not having 2,200 jobs?" Fudge asked. “What is the cost to have an empty mall for years and years? … The cost is far greater to do nothing than it is to make sure that people have a chance.”

Amazon's $15-an-hour jobs come with health benefits on day one for full-time employees and 20 weeks paid family leave, which can be shared with a spouse. After a year of service, the company pre-pays 95% of tuition for employees who seek degrees in “high-demand” careers.

The operation

Semi-trucks constantly feed the Randall Park facility, which can process more than 100,000 items daily — more than half from small businesses, Huber said.

Workers manually unload the trucks, using a freight elevator to reach multiple floors of robot cages, which safeguard humans from being trampled. A second set of laborers stow the packages onto yellow metal shelving for later retrieval or storage.

An orange 350-pound robot resembling an oversized Roomba slides under the mobile shelving, lifting the rack off the ground with 750 pounds of force then scooting it at a rate of 5 feet per second over to another employee called a “picker.”

Products are not stored by type. The randomness increases efficiency, Huber explained. If all the shampoo went on the same rack, it could be buried or not immediately accessible if multiple Amazon shoppers in the region click “buy” on the same bottle of shampoo, at the same time.

Once in position, a picker grabs the item and places it into a yellow bin. It’s this human touch that machines have yet to master.

The bin then merges with thousands of totes on swiftly moving conveyor belts headed for packing areas and three-story chutes shaped like corkscrews that spill onto a roller in the outbound loading area.

Heftier, larger items are not handled at this center.

Robots, buzzing belts, spiral chutes and spinning rollers do most of the traveling. Machines apply labels and even spit out tape custom cut to a particular box’s length. Workers seldom leave their stations, their eyes bouncing back-and-forth between computer screen and task.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.