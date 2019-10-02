It sounds a little like a Laurel and Hardy routine.

On a recent Football Friday in America, Barberton High School was playing at Highland, and the Barberton band was gearing up for action.

The band members headed out in a parade of four big buses, followed by an equipment truck.

Things were fine for all of four miles. Then, unnoticed by the bus drivers ahead, the equipment truck broke down on the ramp from Interstate 76 to state Route 21.

Because the only instruments taken onto the buses are flutes, clarinets and trumpets, that's all the band had to work with as its team ran onto the field at 7 p.m. The kids without instruments pitched in by clapping and singing.

Meanwhile, the driver of the equipment truck got a hold of the school, and the principal called band director Celeste Wagner to tell her what was going on. She texted the bus drivers who were at Highland.

As soon as they found out, they piled onto one of their buses and drove back to scoop up the equipment. But during that trip, part of their tailpipe broke off. Seriously.

“One of the younger guys crawled underneath and did a Rube Goldberg on it,” said school transportation director Rick Fillmore, who praised his drivers for their quick response.

That bus made it back to Highland with the rest of the instruments. But because those bigger instruments chewed up so much space, the school had to dispatch yet another vehicle — a handicap-accessible bus with a lift and bigger doors — for the return trip from Highland. That driver had to be summoned from Wooster, where he was shopping on what he thought was a night off.

Remarkably, the instruments made it to Highland in time for the halftime show — with 10 minutes to spare.

Fillmore summed it up: “The show must go on!”

Name nonsense

Reader Debi D'Amico sometimes has issues when trying to communicate the spelling of her name.

A few years ago, when she moved into an apartment and signed up for cable TV service, her first bill was addressed to Debi Dapostropheamico.

CSI: Munroe Falls

A police report from crime-infested Munroe Falls, compliments of the website MyTownNEO.

“Motorcycle heard at school: Police responded to a complaint of someone running a motorcycle engine in the Kimpton Middle School parking lot off North River Road at about 3:50 p.m. Police said they did not hear or see any motorcycles at the school when they arrived.”

A team of detectives was immediately summoned to try to crack the case.

OK, maybe not.

No air

Classic-rock radio station WONE (97.5-FM) was off the air one night last week. The station's Facebook page said, "WONE is experiencing technical difficulties and we’re working on fixing the issue. ‪We recommend streaming the station on WONE.net or through the app. Sorry for any inconvenience!"

That led my Beacon Journal colleague Mark J. Price to wonder whether “any wise guys called to request Simon and Garfunkel's 'The Sounds of Silence,' Deep Purple's 'Hush' or the Village People's 'Can't Stop the Music.'

“Or maybe Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb' ... 'Hello? Hello? Hello? Is there anybody in there?'"

Odd wiring

Kent's Jon Secaur was browsing the sports section of his favorite newspaper last week and found a quote that stopped him faster than a horse collar tackle.

Wrote Secaur, “Baker Mayfield on his need for more progress said he needs 'to have my feet in the right place because I talked about how feet and eyes line up. They go together, and they're hand in hand.' What? Feet and eyes are hand in hand? Maybe that explains some of his problems!”

Jon sent his note before the Browns obliterated Baltimore on Sunday, so we'll give him a break on his walk-off line. Baker seems to have gotten all of his parts moving in the right direction.

The old way

When I wrote about the chance to buy custom-inscribed bricks for a sidewalk near the big rubber worker statue that will be erected next year, I forgot that some people still don't have internet access. So here's a phone number for brick-buyers: 860-389-2944.

For those of you who reside in cyberspace, the website is: www.akronmemories.com

Great big cake

I hope you took a recent recipe in our Food Section with a grain of salt.

Somehow the list of ingredients for a Madeira cake, provided by the Washington Post, was reprinted with the number 3 in front of every ingredient. In other words, it called for 33 large eggs, 38 tablespoons of butter .... Yikes.

We did reprint it with the correct numbers. Here's hoping the initial shopping list was too daunting for readers to attempt.

