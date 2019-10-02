AMUSEMENT PARKS

Reuters: Six Flags looks

at Cedar Fair acquisition

Shares of Cedar Fair, the amusement-park chain that owns Cedar Point and Kings Island, briefly rose the most in almost a decade Wednesday on a report that Six Flags Entertainment approached the company about a takeover.

Six Flags is considering a cash-and-stock offer for Cedar Fair, according to Reuters. It’s not certain an agreement will be reached, the news service reported.

A deal would unite two of the biggest thrill-ride operators, creating a chain of amusement and water parks that spans the United States.

Cedar Fair shares rose as much as 11% on Wednesday to $64.86 — the biggest intraday rally since March 2010 — before settling down to a 3% gain. Six Flags slipped less than 1% to $51.22.

AUTOS

Ram pickup unseats

Silverado as No. 2 seller

Fiat Chrysler’s Ram pickup unseated General Motors’ Chevrolet Silverado as the second-best selling vehicle in the United States during the first nine months of the year.

With a United Auto Workers strike underway that has shut down GM’s pickup production, the Ram likely will beat the Silverado for the full year for the first time, according to auto sales experts.

At the end of September, the Ram had a lead of nearly 52,000 vehicles, according to company sales figures released Wednesday. So far this year, U.S. buyers snapped up 461,115 Rams, an increase of 23% over the same time last year. GM sold 409,316 Silverados during the first nine months, down 3.6% from a year ago.

Ford’s F-Series pickup remained the most popular vehicle in America with 662,574 sold through September, down 2.4% from a year ago.

DRUGS

Walmart joins others

in halting Zantac sales

Walmart has become the latest store to halt sales of the popular heartburn treatment Zantac after health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug.

The nation’s largest retailer said Wednesday that it suspended sales of all drugs sold over the counter, or without a prescription, that include Zantac’s active ingredient, ranitidine. Aside from Zantac, that includes Equate and Member’s Mark brands.

BEER

Yuengling and Hershey

collaborate on new brew

Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling's nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey’s chocolate.

The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.

The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.

It’s the first collaboration for Pottsville-based Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery. The brew was in development for nearly a year. Yuengling expects it to last until February.