ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Belmont County Board of Elections certified the following area candidates for the Nov. 5 General Election ballot:



Barnesville: Mayor – Dale Bunting; Council (one seat) – Terry McCort, Steven Hill (write-in).



Belmont: Mayor – Ronald L. Woods; Council (two seats) – Shaun P. Bruce.



Bethesda: Mayor – Samantha M. Burkhead, Jordan L. Castello, Linda Reeves; Council (two seats) – Cynthia L. Foose.



Fairview: Mayor – Thomas A. Bunfill; Council (two seats) – No candidates filed.



Morristown: Mayor – Heather R. Stitt; Council (two seats) – Doug Harris, Gordon Price.



Wilson: Mayor – no candidates files; Council (one seat) – No candidates filed; Clerk-Treasurer – No candidates filed.



Goshen Township: Trustee (one seat) – Matt Cain, Shawn Thompson; Fiscal Officer – Douglas Kemp.



Kirkwood Township: Trustee (one seat) – C. Timothy Lara; Fiscal Officer – No candidates filed.



Smith Township: Trustee (one seat) – James McGarry (write-in); Fiscal Officer – Janette D. Carson.



Somerset Township: Trustee (one seat) – Jeffrey A. Miller; Fiscal Officer – Dianne Blattler.



Union Township: Trustee (one seat) – Shane M. Kildow, John J Spiga Jr.; Fiscal Officer – Jim Drake, Nancy J. Lucas.



Warren Township: Trustee (one seat) – Martin D. Hissom, Tim Smith; Fiscal Officer – Kent Gallagher.



Wayne Township: Trustee (one seat) – Russell L. Winland; Fiscal Officer – Bobbi Jo Billetter, Lisa J. Jenewein, Shaun Leach.



Barnesville School Board: (two seats) – Dennis Huntsman, Sam L. Lucas.



Switzerland of Ohio School Board: (three seats) – Beverly Baumberger Anderson, Kenneth E. Darby, Robert L. Putsock, Denise Riley, Greg Schumacher, Raymond A. Williams, Ron Winkler.



Union Local School Board: (one seat) – Edward Stenger.