It’s hard enough to see everything and ride everything on a summer day at Cedar Point.

Throw in six outdoor fright zones, six indoor mazes, a whole new batch of spooky shows and thousands and thousands of pumpkins and, oh yeah, those dozens and dozens of rides, a fall trip to the Sandusky amusement park can be downright maddening.

The park’s HalloWeekends is back for its Halloween run and scares up a full day and night of activities.

For the more timid at heart, the Great Pumpkin Fest runs every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is geared toward families with fall activities, attractions and live entertainment.

Sally’s Craft Cabin is a space for kids to make Halloween-inspired arts and crafts.

The Main Midway is home to the Great Pumpkin Parade featuring floats and the Peanuts gang along with a new attraction, Snoopy’s Spiderweb Crawl, boasting giant spiderwebs for kids to climb on.

The new Creepy Crawly Critters Show features possums, roaches, snakes and other creatures from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

And for those tweeners, three of the indoor mazes (The Mystery of Eerie Estate, Zombie Jr. High School and Hexed Spellbound: In The Dark) become scare-free early on Saturday and Sunday and instead of creatures that go bump in the night offer games and puzzles for those not quite ready to venture in when it gets dark outside.

The park does not have a new haunt this fall but has revamped one of its most popular scary season attractions.

The lines for the always-popular Cornstalkers maze are even longer as it has been relaunched as CornStalkers 2.0: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads.

The biggest change (and for the better) is a much more narrow path where it seems the foggy cornstalks create a dark tunnel where pumpkin head creatures, animals, farmers and even living cornstalks jump out at you at just about every turn.

Just be prepared for a long line and wait as this is the Steel Vengeance of the HalloWeekends attractions.

If you don’t like crowds, the best night to visit is Friday but be aware that not all the coasters and rides are open that night but all the haunted attractions are up and running.

The park is offering two Halloween street festivals.

The Monster Mash Bash HalloZone takes up residence along the Lakeside Midway by the Gemini roller coaster and offers a more family-friendly setting with games, street entertainment and a silent disco from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

In stark contrast, the Boneyard Battleground HalloZone is a bit more adult by the Iron Dragon roller coaster with a post-apocalyptic theme, heavy metal music, flames and death-defying human feats as performers battle for fuel to survive the mass destruction.

The park’s Skin & Bones Band and Raging Inferno bands provide the soundtrack. It is also home to the new Dead End Kitchen Alley food truck feast.

The Midnight Syndicate is back with a new installment in the park’s Jack Aldrich Theater.

The previous shows were a trilogy of sorts, combining film and live music from the Chardon-based Gothic horror musicians to tell a scary story.

This year’s offering is a bit of departure but still keeps the creepy music flowing and the action plays out on the stage with live and not-so-live performers rather than on the big screen.

Not to give anything away, but let’s just say there are a number of head-turning twists that elicited screams and gasps from the audience and cries from kids who were far too young for the show.

Parents should heed the warnings, this is a scary show and not geared toward kids or those faint of heart.

At HalloWeekends, it really is a tale of two parks.

By day, the decorations are fun and spectacular from the giant playful skeletons along the Midway to the thousands of pumpkins and gourds that are used to create beautiful mosaic designs in and around the Midway by the Top Thrill Dragster.

But at night when the lights are dimmed and fog machines start cranking and the scores of scary creatures take over, the park is a pretty darn spooky place.

It is just about as scary as the stroke of midnight when the crowd heads out to the parking lot that often fills to brim on HalloWeekends with thrill and scare seekers.

