Another shopping mall owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group escaped the threat of losing power in Texas this week after apparently reaching an agreement to pay an overdue bill, the Valley Morning Star reported.

The company, which owns Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, navigated away from a similar predicament earlier this year after Ohio Edison notified shops at Chapel Hill that power would be disconnected if the unpaid bills were not addressed by the end of March.

On Tuesday, it was business as usual at the Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen, in the Rio Grande Valley in the southern tip of Texas, after a Monday deadline had been issued by Reliant Energy. The amount Kohan owed was not disclosed.

Mike Kohan, head of the Kohan Retail Investment Group, told the Valley Morning Star last week that the Valle Vista issue was just a misunderstanding related to the recent acquisition.

The risk of utility disconnection and overdue tax bills are problems that have faced at least 10 other shopping centers owned by the company, which specializes in buying distressed shopping malls at a time when the bricks and mortar landscape has been upended by online retail.

Kohan, based in Great Neck, New York, bought the Texas mall just over a year ago for $12.5 million. Kohan paid $8.6 million for Chapel Hill Mall in July 2016.

Chapel Hill has gone from a thriving mall with three anchor stores to a struggling place with dozens of empty stores and just one department store anchor, J.C. Penney. But the mall has begun to see some new uses for vacated spaces, including Storage of America in the northern anchor space formerly occupied by Macy’s.