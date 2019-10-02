CANTON — George Brinkman argued for his own death sentence Wednesday, telling a panel of three judges he deserves the harshest of punishments.

Stepping to the witness stand, the 47-year-old Stark County man apologized for murdering Roberta (Bobbi) and Rogell (Gene) John in June 2017. Brinkman said he wasn't making excuses for taking their lives.

"They were extremely kind, caring and wonderful and people who did not deserve to be killed by me," he said. "... I'm so very sorry for the all the pain and suffering I have caused the families and friends of Gene and Bobbi. I know that will never be enough but it's all I have."

Brinkman argued against the mitigating circumstances in his own case. "Yes, I had a horrible childhood ... yes, I've had a lot of bad things happen to me in my life, so what? Other [people have] had it worse and never went around killing people they care about."

His remarks came a day after his defense attorneys told the court Brinkman suffers from a traumatic childhood, depression, mental health problems, alcohol abuse and other issues.

In closing remarks Wednesday afternoon, Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dennis Barr quoted the defendant in making his final argument for why Brinkman should be given a death sentence.

"In the words of George Brinkman," Barr said, "anything less than a sentence of death would not be justice in this case."

But that is only one of many factors being considered by Stark County Common Pleas Judges Chryssa Hartnett, Taryn Heath and Kristin Farmer.

The panel also could sentence him to life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 or 30 years or a life term without the possibility of parole.

The judges deliberated for about three hours Wednesday afternoon but couldn't reach a verdict on Brinkman's fate. The panel will resume deliberations 8 a.m. Thursday.

Following a trial Tuesday, the panel found Brinkman guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and single counts of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Brinkman had pleaded guilty to all charges but a trial was still required under the law because it's a death penalty case.

Regardless of what the judicial trio decides, Brinkman has already been convicted and sentenced to death for slaying three people in Cuyahoga County the same day he killed the Johns, a Lake Township couple known for their kindness and generosity in helping others.