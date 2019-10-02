Cuyahoga Valley National Park this week announced the local version of its electric bicycle policy.

The National Park Service in August announced the new nationwide e-bike policy for its national parks after the U.S. Department of the Interior handed down a requirement for all of its bureaus to create their own e-bike policies. Officials wanted to regulate the use of the two- or three-wheeled cycles with pedals and electric motors of less than 750 watts on federal land as they become more popular.

The policy allows the use of e-bikes, which are low-speed electric bicycles with power assistance, in national parks only where traditional bicycles are already allowed.

Each national park was required to create a local version of the national e-bike policy catered to its specific park within 30 days of the National Park Service announcement, with park superintendents able to tailor local regulations in consideration of safety, resource protection or other conflicting uses.

There are three classes of e-bikes. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes provide assistance to the operator only up to 20 miles per hour. Class 3 e-bikes, which can provide assistance up to 28 miles per hour, are not allowed on park trails.

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed on all routes open to traditional bicycles, including the Carriage Trail Connector (paved section), Everett Covered Bridge, Hale Farm and Village Connector Trail, Hemlock Trail, Stanford House Connector and Towpath Trail.

All three classes of e-bikes are prohibited on the East Rim mountain bike trails.

The restrictions are the same as Ohio law because of the various jurisdictions within the park.

“The park recognizes there is a great benefit to keeping our e-bike rules consistent with both Cleveland and Summit Metro Parks on this issue,” Superintendent Craig Kenkel said in a prepared statement.

E-bike riders have to pedal when riding on trails or other bike paths in the national parks but can rely solely on the motor when riding on park roads that are also open to motor vehicles.

CVNP also announced a 15 mile per hour speed limit for all bicycles on bicycle trails, with a limit of 5 miles per hour in blind curves and while crossing bridges and boardwalks.

The changes are proposed as revisions to the park compendium. The public can comment on the e-bike revisions to the compendium from Dec. 1 through 30. The compendium will be finalized by park staff and shared with the public no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

CVNP already had a one-week public comment period last month, and people who previously submitted comments are encouraged to provide additional comments about the draft changes.

Of 146 comments received, 102 raised concerns about speed already being too high on the towpath.

“While the park has been educating trail users on Towpath etiquette for some time, we were struck by the degree to which this continues to be an issue for users,” Kenkel said. “We really can and should do more.”

Cuyahoga Valley National Park was selected out of all the national parks as the site for the official announcement of the policy last month.

Visit nps.gov/subjects/biking/e-bikes.htm for frequently asked questions.

