Christmas might be far from your mind with the summer-like weather this week, but it's coming soon, with tickets for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's Polar Express Train Ride going on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Polar Express Train Ride will run from Friday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 21, with the exception of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving on Nov. 28.

The train departs from the Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., at 7 p.m. and returns at 8:45 p.m. and from the Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, at 7:15 p.m. and returns at 9 p.m.

Inspired by the movie, the train takes a trip to the North Pole — in Northeast Ohio, that's Peninsula — with hot chocolate and cookies served on board the train and a reading of "The Polar Express"by Chris Van Allsburg. On the way back, Santa greets guests, and each child will receive their own sleigh bell, just like in the movie.

Coach tickets are $46 per person Monday through Thursday and $48 per person Friday through Sunday. Passengers ages 1 and under aren't required to purchase a ticket but must be seated on a parent or guardian’s lap throughout the train ride. Deluxe, executive, premium, first class and upper dome tickets are also available.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the more than 40,000 expected passengers.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit cvsr.org/html/polarexpress.