KILLBUCK — The popularity of DNA kits has skyrocketed in recent years and its many uses includes entertainment, mapping of a family tree and genetic health risks. But other more startling findings can be a result.

“You may discover unexpected facts about yourself or your family when using our services. Once discoveries are made, we can’t undo them,” Ancestry.com’s privacy policy states.

Such a surprising discovery was the case for Killbuck resident Sandy Wolf, who found two half-sisters she didn’t know existed.

Wolf, who was adopted at a young age, was always curious about her birth parents, she said.

“I was adopted and knew nothing about my history. All I have is a birth certificate with my birth name and my [biological] parents’ names,” Wolf said. “My [adopted] mother used to encourage me, ‘You should try to find your mother.’ And I never wanted to do it because I kind of felt like it would hurt her if I did.”

Wolf’s children purchased an Ancestry DNA kit for her last Christmas. Her son, Brian, was interested in compiling a family tree and discovered a woman he thought might be Sandy’s half-sister, Nancy Kozlowski, who lives in Fort Riley, Kansas.

“I actually was already in the system,” Kozlowski said. “I’ve been researching. I have a medical condition with my thyroid and my doctor actually suggested it. I know my mother’s history and she passed away in 2008 and never had any thyroid issues. So, I had done that in just trying to find some information about my biological father.”

About nine or 10 months ago, Sandy’s son, Brian, messaged Kozlowski through Ancestry DNA’s website.

“What I had gotten was a message that said, ‘You have an extremely close relative, 100 percent sure,’” Kozlowski said. “I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ [Brian] said, ‘Yes, you have the same father.’”

It turns out that the women do share a father, Clyde Warick Miller. Kozlowski, 64, has an older full-sister, Frances, who lives in Diamondhead, Mississippi.

Both Frances and Kozlowski were born in West Virginia, Frances in 1952 and Kozlowski in 1955. Her mother never wanted to speak about her father, Clyde W. Miller, Kozlowski said.

“My mother never wanted to talk about my father,” Kozlowski said. “The information I got from her was that he died when I was 2 years old. After she passed away in 2008, I had an aunt call me and say, ‘I can tell you the family secret now.’ And I never knew there was one. She goes, ‘Your dad was alive your whole life.’ ”

According to the paperwork her mother left behind, the best Kozlowski can understand is that her mother divorced Miller in absentia after he abandoned the family, she said. Her mother later remarried Orville Wiseman, who eventually adopted Frances and Kozlowski and raised them as his own.

Through their research, Wolf and Kozlowski found that their father, Miller, died in 1997 in Colorado City, Texas. Why he moved to Texas and what he did while he was there remains unclear, both women said. Kozlowski said she can’t even find an obituary for him in Mitchell County, Texas, which lies about 250 miles west of Dallas.

They did discover that Miller spent a considerable time in Ohio and West Virginia, but after he moved to Texas, his life becomes a bit of a mystery.

“We found out that our father was the oldest of seven children,” Wolf said. “All of his siblings are gone. But then we found a couple cousins. We have a cousin that’s in Vegas and she has sent me pictures and we’ve been writing back and forth.”

The women met in person for the first time in May when Kozlowski visited Holmes County. They have been enjoying getting to know each other and their families and plan to visit Frances in Mississippi soon. Frances was unable to make the trip to Ohio due to ongoing health concerns, Kozlowski said.

As of early 2019, more than 26 million Americans have taken an at-home DNA test, according to CNN. The tests, which start at around $60, are done with a simple check swab.