COLUMBUS — Ohio House Democrats are calling on Republican leaders of the chamber to hold hearings on a slate of bills they say will help reduce gun violence and mass shootings.

As the House returned to session Wednesday after a post-budget recess of more than two months, Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, stood with about 20 caucus members at a news conference to advocate for bills that would expand background checks for those acquiring guns, allow for judges to issue protection orders and the seizing of guns after a secret hearing, and prevent gun transfers while background checks are pending, among others.

"We are requesting the Republican leadership to start holding hearings on these gun safety bills so we can get the good ideas to rise to the top and hopefully implement them here in the state," she said.

The request comes as both chambers await legislation from Gov. Mike DeWine, who plans to introduce bills on Monday to enact a multi-point plan to reduce gun violence that he first rolled out in two days after the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine people.

DeWine's proposal included a "red-flag" law and expanded background checks. House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, has expressed trepidation about gun reforms and whether they would violate the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protections.

Householder said Wednesday he welcomes the Democrat sponsors of gun bills to contact his committee chairmen and arrange for hearings.

One of the bills Democrats have introduced would allow for extreme-risk protection orders that are similar to those DeWine has proposed, but with one big difference: The Democrats' bill would allow for "ex parte" orders, which could be issued by a judge to seize guns without the gun owner's knowledge.

Ex parte orders already have emerged as a key sticking point in the gun reform debate for many Republicans, who have said they violate due process. Democrats have said they are necessary in some cases, such as those where it would be dangerous to give the gun owner a window of time before seizing their firearms.

"When someone is in these crisis modes and we inform them that we're going to take your guns in three days or two weeks, the fear then is that is one of the biggest triggers. To do something that could actually make this situation worse is very terrifying," said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland, one of the sponsors of the Democrats' bill.

Rep. Phil Robinson, D-Solon, said a bill he has sponsored would provide universal background checks and close a loophole in Ohio law that allows those who purchase firearms at gunshows to skirt background checks. A Quinnipiac Poll released in July found that 90% of Ohioans support background checks for all gun buyers.

"Ohioans want action, plain and simple," Robinson said.

DeWine also has called on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would require about 1,300 local agencies to report warrants and protection orders to the state so that data could feed state and federal databases used by law enforcement officers during traffic stops and by gun dealers running background checks on gun buyers.

In August, DeWine said InnovateOhio would begin developing a data portal for those reports while his administration awaited action by the legislature.

Some Republicans have said that the state needs to have better enforcement of its current laws and tighten those that already are on the books.

"Gun violence is not simply how are we going to deal with warrant checks. It includes the full range of public health reasons why gun violence continues to be an issue in this state and across the nation," Sykes said.

Dispatch reporter Randly Ludlow contributed to this story.