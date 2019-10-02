FAIRLAWN — Honor Yoga Fairlawn, a yoga and meditation studio, is hosting a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at its studio, 2727 W. Market St.

Originating in New Jersey, Honor Yoga Fairlawn is the first of several studios set to open in the Northeast Ohio area. Its four-week “This is Yoga” class series introduces those with little to no yoga experience to the basics of yoga.

The celebration will include free classes all day (registration is required at honoryoga.com/fairlawn/classes), free aerial and Yogabarre demo classes all afternoon, free snacks and drinks, mini-reiki sessions, chakra testing, mini-massages, make and take sugar scrubs and blood pressure screening. Raffle prizes include one month of membership, mats, gift cards and Honor Yoga gear. A grand opening special is being offered, with 30 days of unlimited yoga for $30.