MASSILLON — Each time Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Wornstaff was deployed to Iraq, he sat down with his wife and talked about funeral arrangements if he would die while serving overseas.

All three times, he told his wife, Shawnna, he wanted to have an open-casket wake and funeral. He also wanted to wear his Army uniform.

Wornstaff, 44, died in May after a lawn mower he was operating in Reservoir Park flipped and landed in Sippo Creek. His family planned to hold the funeral they had talked about during Wornstaff’s military career.

However, they were notified by the Stark County Coroner’s Office that the body of their loved one was too decomposed for an open casket, according to a lawsuit.

Wornstaff’s family filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against Aultman Hospital, alleging that it failed to properly care for his body after he died.

According to the complaint:

On May 15, the day of the accident, Wornstaff was taken to Aultman Hospital. He died two days later after receiving treatment in the surgical intensive care unit.

According to a Stark County coroner’s report, in the 21 hours between his death on May 17 and the time the coroner received the body, it developed a strong odor of decomposition. There were fluids coming from his nose and mouth, and his body had changed in color.

The family’s attorney, managing partner Tom Merriman of Merriman Legando Williams & Klang, said unlike when a relative faces health issues before a death or has a terminal illness, the family did not have time to prepare and process what happened to their loved one.

Because the family planned an open-casket funeral, they were not aware the last time they would see Wornstaff’s face was in the hospital, Merriman said. Wornstaff’s wife, children, friends and family didn’t get to properly say goodbye, he said.

“People have ... a fundamental right to mourn the death of their spouse or parent in the manner that they see fit,” Merriman said. “They wanted an open casket, and they weren’t able to do that. To know that the body decomposed in the hospital is outrageous.”

Jason Clevenger, communication specialist with Aultman, said the hospital declined to comment on the lawsuit.