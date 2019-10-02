Female talent will be front and center in a big way this season at Firestone Theatre, which is opening with the comedy "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play," featuring an all-female cast this weekend.

"We've got a lot of really strong women and we want to give them something to do and plays that have something to say,'' said Mark Zimmerman, theater director.

The show, which runs 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, is set at a boarding school in Ghana where "queen bee" Paulina (Airiuana Weber) clashes with new student Ericka (eMJay Ross) after a Miss Universe pageant recruiter (Aliyah Evans) takes interest in Ericka over her. It's written by Ohio State University graduate Jocelyn Bioh, a Ghanaian-American who was born and raised in New York City.

The show is helmed by guest director Ashley Aquilla Wheadon, who's originally from St. Louis. A teaching artist at Cleveland Playhouse, she has performed in or directed at Playwrights Local, Ohio City Theatre Project, Cleveland Public Theater, Karamu House, Convergence Continuum and Ensemble Theatre.

"School Girls," which opened Off Broadway in 2017, is dubbed a gleeful make-over of an American genre that explores universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.

Zimmerman called the work, a regional premiere, a beautiful play:"It's got a lot to say about what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a black woman. It's really relevant to what's going on in the world right now.''

For tickets, which cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door or $12 for VIP seating, see www.firestonetheatre.com for single tickets or season subscriptions.

Next up will be "After the Blast,'' a post-apocalyptic play by Zoe Kazan that will run in the Black Box Theatre for five shows Oct. 24-27. In this story, the characters are the third generation of people to live underground after a nuclear holocaust.

They've never seen the sky or sun and are struggling with identity while living in an artificial, government-controlled world. At the center of the story are a couple, played by Abigail Lyman and Martin Whitley, who want to start a family but only have one more chance to conceive, under governmental rules.

"It tells this story that is really thoughtful and challenging,'' said director Zimmerman.

Next month, Ohio Shakespeare Festival managing director Tess Burgler will direct Shakespeare's "Hamlet,'' with actress Morgan Bedilion playing the title role as the prince Nov. 21-23. Zimmerman said he wanted Hamlet to be played by a girl even before he reached out to Burgler, who just happened to also be a female playing the famed role last summer for her company at Stan Hywet.

"The level of learning is so incredibly high,'' Zimmerman said of student casts learning from visiting artists Burgler, Wheadon and Elynmarie Kazle, who will direct "The Revolutionists."

That's an all-female, girl-powered comedy by Lauren Gunderson set in the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. The show will run Dec. 13-15. It will be followed by student-directed one-act plays "Almost Maine" by John Cariani Jan. 9-11 and the high school edition of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Chorus Line" April 3-11, directed by Zimmerman.

Spaghetti/thriller combo

Folks can get their fill of both pasta and a psychological thriller with Curtains! Akron's Mystery Dinner Theatre's new production of "Sorry, Wrong Number" at Spaghetti Warehouse this month.

The old-fashioned thriller by Lucille Fletcher, set in 1940s New York City, started out as a radio play and was adapted for the stage by the playwright. The dinner theater event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday 10-6 and continue at the same time Oct. 13, 20 and 27, plus a final Halloween performance Oct. 31.

Mark McClenathan, known in Akron-area theaters by his stage name, Mark Seven, created the new "Curtains!" endeavor that kicked off at the restaurant in July and has featured a different mystery comedy each month. He's the artistic director of parent company Get Away With Murder, a traveling mystery comedy troupe that's celebrating its 24th anniversary and has run murder mysteries on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for the last five years.

The earlier mystery comedies McClenathan has done with his company are original creations developed by his company. This time, he decided to mix things up by doing a classic thriller by another playwright.

Fletcher's 1943 radio thriller "Sorry, Wrong Number," one of the most celebrated plays in the history of American radio, starred Agnes Moorehead of TV's "Bewitched" fame. Fletcher adapted and expanded the play for the 1948 film noir classic of the same name, which starred Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster.

In Akron, the show will run about 40 minutes, after guests eat a full spaghetti dinner. For reservations, which are $50 including the dinner and show, see curtainsmysterytheatre.com. The downtown restaurant is at 510 S. Main St., Akron.

Local actors Mike Pitt will play Sgt. Duffy, Lorraine Lash stars as invalid Mrs. Stevenson, Emily Bishop-Bosu plays telephone operators and hospital receptionist and Haley Reese Calhoun is George/waitress/Western Union operator. In this story, Mrs. Stevenson mistakenly is patched to a wrong number as she tries to call her husband at his office and instead overhears a plan to murder a woman that very night. Tension builds as the bedridden Mrs. Stevenson becomes increasingly agitated, even terrorized, as she tries to stop and unknown "fiend" from committing this crime.

At a recent rehearsal in Akron's Merriman Valley, Lash, as the imperious-sounding invalid, spent most of her time on a vintage bedside phone, as her character tried to get operators and authorities to intervene. Director McClenathan, improvising on the phone ringing cues, said the play's natural sound effects will all be computerized.

Actress Calhoun made some interesting observations about the frustrations people have with their phones both now and in this 1940s story: "The telephone is her friend but tonight, it's her enemy because it's not doing what she wants."

McClenathan coached Lash on becoming more aggravated and more insistent each time she answered the phone in the one-act play. He also talked to her about enunciating some of her lines in a stage whisper.

The director said the tension-filled "Sorry, Wrong Number" is a great play to produce for the Halloween month. More mystery shows coming up at Spaghetti Warehouse will be, ingeniously, the spaghetti Western "Five Card Draw! (The Smell of Gunsmoke)" Nov. 10 and 17 and "The Elf Who Knew Too Much" Dec. 8 and 15. See the website above for more information.

