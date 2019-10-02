Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is expanding its mammoth tire testing center in Texas, the company said Wednesday.

Goodyear said it has added a 324,000-square-foot paved pad, a “vehicle dynamics area”, to the 7,250-acre site, which includes 58 miles of roads and track to test the company’s tires.

The company is also building another evaluation facility for off-road products. The addition includes equipment for testing the tire industry’s largest earthmover tires.

Jim Davis, Communications Manager of Global Technology with Goodyear, declined to provide an estimate of the company’s investment for competitive reasons.

“It’s substantial, though, as you might expect,” he said Wednesday in a phone interview from San Angelo.

The company established its largest tire evaluation center in 1944 in San Angelo and built its first test surface there in 1957. The San Angelo facility, with an assortment of tracks and test labs, conducts extensive on- and off-road testing.

“This enormous testing facility is vital to Goodyear’s product development process, and we are continuing to invest in its capability to bring innovative tires to customers,” Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer, said in a news release.

About 20,000 tires are tested at the Texas facility every year. It has 53 different test surfaces, including asphalt, concrete, bricks, dirt and mud.

In 1963, Davis said, famed auto racer A.J. Foyt set a closed-circuit auto speed record of 200.4 miles per hour at the grounds’ 5-mile, high-speed track.

The location has more than 200 test vehicles, including a 250-ton earth-mover haul truck.

Goodyear also operates a tire testing and proving grounds facility in Akron and at other locations around the world. The Texas facility, though is its crown jewel.

“This one dwarfs them all,” Davis said.

