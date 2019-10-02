Learn how modern day slavery affects millions of people around the world and right here in Ohio at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St.



Sr. Anne Victory, an educator and advocate with The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking, will discuss the problem with trafficking internationally, in the U.S., and in Ohio and will share what you can do to prevent trafficking.



This program is for adults. No registration is required For more information, contact Adult Services at 330-673-4414.