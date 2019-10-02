First-term At-Large Councilman Justin Speight announced Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the upcoming Nov. 5 council race to retain his seat for a second four-year term.

Speight, who is a master sergeant E-7 in the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910 Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, said Wednesday the decision was made after discussions with his wife, Tressa, his military leadership and his children, Roman, 7, and Emma, 5.

In a Facebook post, Speight, a 2000 graduate of Green High School, wrote:

“Over 18 years ago, I took an oath to serve our nation and have been proudly serving ever since. In 2016, I took another oath to serve the city of Green as a member of council and have enjoyed my time serving and representing the residents of Green.

“My service in both capacities has proven to be challenging all [the] while being a loving father and husband.”

He added, “In order to be a better father, husband and airman, I have decided to to withdraw from the 2019 November General Election. My hopes are to enjoy this precious time with my family, have a strong finish to my military career and return to service on council in the future.”

With nearly 19 years of service completed, Speight said he will be eligible to retire after 20 years’ service but could stay into 2023 seeking a promotion to senior master sergeant.

He said he could seek to return to council in four yearsor more for another term as an at-large representative.

“It has truly been a pleasure to serve this community and a very good opportunity to have met and worked with many community residents through these firste four years in office,” he said.

Speight said, “I will be back in a few years to continue the mission to keep Green great.”

He was among five candidates seeking one of three at-large seats on the Nov. 5 ballot. The others were current At-Large Councilman Stephen Dyer, who is seeking a second four-year term; former 16-year Councilman David France; Richard Brandenburg; and Clark DeVitis.

The third seat up for grabs is that of eight-year At-Large Councilman Chris Humphrey, who was prohibited from seeking a third term by city charter term limits.

