Actor Liam Neeson was spotted in Portage County Wednesday, filming scenes for the movie, “The Minuteman,” at Eastwood Motel on Route 59 in Franklin Township.

In the film, directed by Robert Lorenz, Neelson plays a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes the defender of a young Mexican boy fleeing cartel assassins.

The movie was filming in Cleveland earlier this week.

