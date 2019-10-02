KENT — Kent State University Police arrested a 21-year-old Newton Falls man Tuesday afternoon in connection with an incident in which a female student reported being attacked on campus earlier in the day.

Christopher Eugene Clark, 21, is charged with gross sexual imposition, assault and obstructing official business in connection with the reported incident, according to a university news release. Clark is not a Kent State student.

Kent State University Police said a female student was walking on the west side of the fitness track behind the DeWeese Health Center on campus at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when a man approached her and pulled her lower garments down. She fell during the encounter, sustaining minor scrapes and abrasions.

The man was described as white, about 6 feet tall, with dark shorter hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt with a dark hood, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes. He ran in the direction of Loop Road and East Summit Street.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Kent State University Police at 330-672-3070.