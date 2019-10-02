AKRON

Injured man, shot multiple

times, found in back yard

A 21-year-old man was found in a West Akron backyard with multiple gunshot wounds, Akron police reported.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Work Drive for a shooting and found the man, who was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Discount store employee

reports Tuesday robbery

An employee at a Sherbondy Hill dollar store reported a robbery Tuesday night, according to Akron police.

The woman told police she was leaving work at the Dollar General store, 506 Vernon Odom Blvd., around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man, who had his hand under his hoodie as if he had a gun and told the woman to give him the money.

The man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The robber was described as a black man, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 120 to 155 pounds and wearing all black, including a black mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

FAIRLAWN

Summit Senior Expo

planned at mall

The 12th annual Summit Senior Expo, sponsored by PrimeTime Health Plan, is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Summit Mall, 3265 W. Market St.

The free event will feature more than 60 exhibits providing information on health care, senior living, financial planning, home improvement, retirement, recreational activities and other services. Welcome bags will be given to the first 200 attendees.

Health screenings, along with medication reviews and flu vaccines provided by Sand Run Pharmacy will be given all day. Flu vaccines are $35 each or free for patients covered by Medicare Part B, Medicare Advantage Plans and most insurances.

Bingo will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Price is Right game show will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 330-556-9974.

Yoga studio plans

grand opening

Honor Yoga Fairlawn, a yoga and meditation studio, is hosting a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at its studio at 2727 W. Market St.

Originating in New Jersey, Honor Yoga Fairlawn is the first of several studios set to open in the Northeast Ohio area. A four-week class series introduces those with little to no yoga experience to the basics of yoga.

The celebration will include free classes (registration is required at honoryoga.com/fairlawn/classes), raffle prizes, free aerial and Yogabarre demo classes, snacks and drinks, mini-reiki sessions, chakra testing, mini-massages and more.

GREEN

Speight withdraws

from Council race

First-term At-Large Councilman Justin Speight announced Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the upcoming Nov. 5 council race to retain his seat for a second four-year term.

Speight, who is a master sergeant E-7 in the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910 Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, said Wednesday the decision was made after discussions with his wife, Tressa, his military leadership and his children, Roman, 7, and Emma, 5.

In a Facebook post, Speight, a 2000 graduate of Green High School, wrote:

“In order to be a better father, husband and airman, I have decided to to withdraw from the 2019 November General Election. My hopes are to enjoy this precious time with my family, have a strong finish to my military career and return to service on council in the future.”

TWINSBURG

Local man 1 of 4 found

dead in Cleveland house

A GoFundMe account has been established in memory of 2017 Twinsburg High school graduate Dejuan Willis, 20, whose body was found last month in an abandoned Cleveland home.

“He was an athlete, a graduate, someone who was kind to kids and above all he was a friend,” the GoFundMe site with a $1,000 goal states. “This is not the legacy that he deserves, and we hope that we can come together and have a celebration of life for him on the water in Cleveland."

According to Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland, Willis was one of four people found dead inside an abandoned home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. All four deaths were ruled homicides by multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects have been announced.

The three others found were Christopher Monroe, 23, of Cleveland; Aiyanna Quitman, 19, of Euclid; and Jazmyne Lawson, 18, of Cleveland.