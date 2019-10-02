Kent State University saw an uptick in the number of sex crimes in 2018, according to the latest Clery Act report for the Kent State University's main campus.

The report covers 2018 statistics and was released earlier this week. It covers the crimes reported on Kent State University property. Every university in the country that receives federal funding, such as grants and federal public student loans, has to complete the report to qualify for federal dollars.

"I think overall we've had very low crime rates," said Kent State Police Officer Tricia Knoles, who is also the public information officer for the KSU police.

According to the report, reports of rape, fondling, dating violence and stalking increased from 2017 to 2018. Drug abuse violations also rose by about 8%.

Knoles said the drug abuse violations might have risen in part because of how common marijuana use has become, though she noted that marijuana is illegal at the federal level and its use at Kent State is prohibited.

A student caught using the drug, even if they are not charged, can face a meeting with the Office of Student Conduct.

Liquor license violations have remained fairly steady in the past few years, according to the report.

Knoles also noted that violence related to sex and relationships has become an increased issue. There were seven more reports of dating violence between 2017 and 2018, a 56% increase, and there were four more reports of stalking in the same time frame, a 57% increase.

A total of 15 alleged rapes were listed in the report for 2018. About 13 of those occurred in residence halls.

Knoles said that many of those alleged rapes were not reported to police, but to the campus's Center for Sexual Relationship Violence and Support Services (SRVSS, pronounced "serves" for short), which provides counseling to sexual assault survivors among other services.

"It shows us the strength in having that SRVSS office, because not every survivor of a sexual assault is comfortable with coming to the police," Knoles said.

Two burglaries were reported, and neither of them were in the residence halls. When someone is hurt in the commission of a theft offense, that's considered a robbery, and there were no robberies reported at Kent State in 2018. One car theft was reported to police in 2018. Two aggravated assaults were noted in the report, but Knoles said those assaults happened to Kent State police officers attempting to arrest people.

"We take the our safety of faculty, staff and students as our number one priority here, at Kent State in general and of course at the police department as well," Knoles said. "It's going to be a collaboration between our police department, and our faculty, staff and our students as well, to make this a safe place to be on campus."

