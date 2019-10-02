The Revere Local School District is hosting a vaping informational night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Revere High School auditorium, 3420 Everett Road, Richfield.

According to the school district, speakers will include a young woman "who had a life-threatening vaping experience," a nurse and Superintendent Matt Montgomery, who will discuss what's being done to prevent vaping on school property.

The program is sponsored by Revere's C.A.R.E. group, which stands for Chemical Abuse Reduction through Education

Revere installed 16 vape detectors in its high school, middle school and field house this school year.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Ohio Health Director Amy Acton said the state has received 22 reports of severe respiratory illnesses — including in a 15-year-old — related to vaping and is investigating another 22 cases.

Ninety percent of the confirmed cases involved the illicit vaping of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, Acton said. Nationally, 12 deaths have been reported due to vaping respiratory illnesses.

According to the 2019 Summit County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, while traditional high school cigarette smoking has fallen from 13.5% to 5.8%, high school e-cigarette use is at 25%, with 42% of high school students trying an e-cigarette. Almost 9% of middle schoolers use e-cigarettes, with 16% of middle schoolers trying them at least once.

A new Ohio law raising the legal age to purchase vaping and tobacco products to 21 statewide takes effect Oct. 17.