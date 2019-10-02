You’re not going to buy the first folding-screen smartphone. But I know you’re curious.

When I flip open the Samsung Galaxy Fold, people in elevators and coffee shops give me a double take normally reserved for Maseratis and exotic birds. It’s a phone so big it folds in half, I tell them. It’s very delicate. And it costs $2,000, I add, as their eyes pop out of their heads.

The Galaxy Fold has many flaws, yet it still matters for one big reason: It’s bringing back the flip phone. Heaps of people complain that smartphones have become too unwieldy to hold and slip into pockets — yet we keep buying devices with larger screens. The Fold is the first major smartphone with one continuous screen that can flex and snap shut like a 2005 Motorola Razr. This thing has the largest screen ever built into a smartphone, yet I could close it up and grip it with one hand, even if I was riding the bus from “Speed.”

Living with the Fold for a week proved that we have not yet maxed out on screen space. Closed, it’s like two extra-large Snickers bars laid side by side. Opened, it’s as big as the screen portion of an iPad Mini, minus all the borders. The Fold’s 7.3-inch interior screen offers about 10 more square inches of pixels than even the humongous “Max” iPhone. Good grief, I’ve been ruined — now any other phone feels puny.

As a product, the Galaxy Fold unfortunately does a disservice to this tech and ergonomic leap. What makes the Fold a flop starts with concerns about durability. My review unit remained fully functional over a week of heavy use — but I was terrified by one heck of a warning label listing all the ways I might inadvertently break it. Are you supposed to carry this thing in bubble wrap? At least one other journalist’s Fold did break, after just a day of normal use. (Samsung offers Fold owners a discounted $150 screen replacement in the first year, but it should have thrown that in entirely free.)

Durability aside, the ludicrous price — twice that of other flagship phones — is enough to scare most folks away. The design, like a sensible pair of Dockers, doesn’t look refined enough to excuse it as a luxury.

There will be plenty of debate about whether Samsung jumped the gun in bringing the Fold to market, especially after a botched launch in April. Samsung says it is selling the Fold in limited quantities, and the company has barely been advertising it. To me, it echoes another tech lightning rod: the Tesla Roadster. Back in 2008, Tesla was very expensive, first-generation technology that broke easily. A few people enjoyed being that early adopter. Most waited for more dependable, mass-market models.

If we accept that the Fold is Samsung’s version of a concept car that’s actually for sale, we can move onto a more interesting question: What can we learn from the first folding phone?

Perhaps the idea of a folding screen will find its best expression in different forms. How about using the tech to let phones return to even smaller sizes? CNET has reported that Motorola is close to unveiling a new folding-screen version of its classic Razr flip phone, which measured about 2 by 4 inches closed up.

Or maybe a flip format will be most useful on even bigger devices. Lenovo has previewed a folding 13.3-inch tablet running Microsoft Windows. Closed up, it’s about the size of a leather diary. Fold it halfway, and you can set it upright on a table like a tiny clamshell laptop. Maybe we’ll come up with a new term for that shape. How about the palmtop? Screens are about to get interesting again.