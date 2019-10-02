MASSILLON — Police officers were bitten and punched when they went to a man’s home after he called police dispatchers threatening Massillon Municipal Court, Stark County Jail records show.

Michael D. Campanizzi, 46, of 330 Sixth St. SW, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Monday at his home after he began wrestling with the officers.

Police went to his home following the call he placed at 1:57 p.m. “making multiple threats” to the court, according to the jail records.

When police arrived, Campanizzi continued to make those threats, according to jail records. When told he was under arrest, police said Campanizzi punched a uniformed officer in the head and tried to wrestle with them, biting another officer’s leg.

The bitten officer and Campanizzi were taken to Aultman Hospital to be treated for the injuries they sustained in the incident, and Campanizzi was taken to jail.

He was booked into jail on charges of making a terroristic threat, felony assault of a police officer, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest. He remained in jail Tuesday held in lieu of $26,000 bond pending a Massillon Municipal Court hearing.