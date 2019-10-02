Summa Health will vacate the historic St. Thomas Hospital and build a new 60-bed inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility on its Akron City Hospital campus by 2022. It also will move a 14-bed detox unit to the City campus on East Market Street.

St. Thomas at 444 Main Street, just north of downtown Akron across the All-America or Y Bridge, houses the nation’s first hospital-based unit to treat alcoholism. The unit — called Ignatia Hall — was founded in 1939 by Sister M. Ignatia of St. Thomas Hospital and Dr. Bob Smith, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The health system announced the future plans Wednesday morning.

The new building is part of Phase 2 of the Akron-based health system's master facility plan. The $60 million project "will create an integrated, state-of-the-art space that allows for a partial hospitalization program and enhanced integration with intensive outpatient services, including psychiatry, addiction medicine and traumatic stress," Summa said in a news release.

“The beginning of Phase 2 of our facility plan not only represents an important next step in how we care for our community as a whole, but also underscores the importance we place on the treatment of those in need of behavioral health services,” said Dr. David Custodio, president of the Summa Health System–Akron and St. Thomas campuses.

The new behavioral health building will be on the site of the now-vacant School of Nursing building at the corner of Arch and East Market streets. The five-story building has not been used in about five years, Custodio said. It is more cost efficient to build a new facility on the site instead of renovating the existing building, which will be demolished, he said.

Summa President and Chief Executive Dr. Cliff Deveny said the health system has estimated the building would need $28 million to $30 million in updates.

The new building will have roughly the same footprint and be about five stories tall, with connections by bridges to the parking decks and other parts of the hospital, Custodio said.

The facility will house 60 inpatient behavioral health beds, down from 69 at the current location. Dr. John Varley, chair of Summa’s department of psychiatry, said the move to the new facility will allow the unit to right-size. There still will be 14 detox beds, which will be housed on a renovated floor in the main hospital.

Groundbreaking will take place in the summer of 2020 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Although the new building will be much smaller than the St. Thomas building, which is about 350,000 square feet, Summa is only using about 100,000 square feet for clinical space while Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is using another 100,000, Deveny said. A few other small organizations such as the International Institute of Akron and Coleman Professional Services are renting small spaces.

About one-third of the current Summa-owned St. Thomas building is not being used, he said. The bulk is used for behavioral health, though the hospital also houses Summa's wound-care services, such as hyperbaric oxygen tanks and care to help with healing of wounds, said Custodio.

Crystal Clinic has a lease at St. Thomas with an extension until the end of 2021, Deveny said. Crystal Clinic is relocating its inpatient services to a proposed free-standing specialty hospital to be built at one of two locations in Fairlawn by 2021. Crystal Clinic officials were not immediately available for comment about the St. Thomas news.

International Institute Executive Director Madhu Sharma declined comment through a spokesman, but said the institute was aware of Summa’s plans.

Coleman Professional Services Director of Communications and Advocacy Kathy Myer said the behavioral health provider, which has locations in Akron and Barberton, was aware that Summa would eventually be leaving St. Thomas and the nonprofit is looking for another location.

Discussions to vacate St. Thomas have been in the works for many years and developers and city and council officials have looked at the facility at different times, but “nobody has come up with a viable plan as to what makes sense for them,” Deveny said. “Now that we’re a little more definitive in our timing, there may be more interest. Obviously the property is very valuable to a lot of folks.”

Moving the behavioral health services to a new and free-standing building on the City campus is continuing the heritage and respect of AA and its founding, Varley said.

“The commitment from this health system to build a new facility and continue the difficult and important clinical work… that’s a statement of our respect for that legacy and continuing to do the work people need to ameliorate the suffering that is rampant in our community,” he said.

It will also save time and be easier on patients who now are often first seen on City’s campus for initial screening, then are transported to St. Thomas by ambulance and sometimes transported back to City if there are medical issues, he said.

The new building is part of a larger $83 million Phase 2 project, which also includes renovations to units in the former patient tower at City Hospital to create more private rooms and renovations to transition of all services currently provided at St. Thomas to the City Hospital.

The entire $360 million Summa Health Master Facility Plan, announced in April 2016, includes the new 343,000-square-foot patient tower that opened this year on the Akron City Hospital campus, as well as expansions to outpatient services and improvements at Barberton Hospital.

