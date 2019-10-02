Falls spotlight: The First Thursdays gathering will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Some shops, restaurants and bars in the business district will have specials and extended hours for the event.

No joke: There will be a "Joker" premiere party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lake 8 Movies in Barberton. Artists Rick Lozano and Damion Kendrick will have their art on display and for sale. There will be a contest for the best Joker costume, best overall costume along with trivia and Akron Comicon giveaways. Those lucky enough to have bought tickets ahead of time will get into the 7:30 p.m. show.