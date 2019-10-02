TWINSBURG — A GoFundMe account has been established in memory of 2017 Twinsburg High school graduate Dejuan Willis, 20, whose body was found last month in an abandoned Cleveland home.

“He was an athlete, a graduate, someone who was kind to kids and above all he was a friend,” the GoFundMe site with a $1,000 goal states. “This is not the legacy that he deserves, and we hope that we can come together and have a celebration of life for him on the water in Cleveland."

According to Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland, Willis was one of four people found dead inside an abandoned home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. All four deaths were ruled homicides by multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects have been announced.

The three others found were Christopher Monroe, 23, of Cleveland; Aiyanna Quitman, 19, of Euclid; and Jazmyne Lawson, 18, of Cleveland.

A Twinsburg City Schools email to families said counseling was available by calling Carrie Tulino-Bell of Beech Brook at 330-486-2000, ext. 2375.