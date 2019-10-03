An Akron man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for launching on attacks on the city of Akron website more than two years ago.

James Robinson, 33, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cleveland to damaging protected computers.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Boyko ordered Robinson to pay $668,684 in restitution.

Robinson, whom authorities say operated on Twitter as @AkronPhoenix420, targeted Akron’s website on Aug. 1, 2017, and well as attacking the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

According to court documents, targets of those attacks included website domains and servers hosted by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the National Institutes of Health, the Defense Information Security Agency, the Department of Defense, the Department of Treasury and others.

Law enforcement agents searched Robinson's Akron home after obtaining a search warrant in May 2018.

A Guy Fawkes mask and a cell phone with a cracked screen similar to one shown in an @AkronPhoenix420 Twitter post were found at the home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Akron police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In his plea deal, Robinson agreed to refrain from further illegal activity and to cooperate with authorities in investigations and prosecutions "as requested by the U.S. Attorney's Office," according to court documents.

Robinson's former employer in Akron provided a character reference for him, expressing hope he would be able to "resume his employment with us soon."

Robinson’s sentencing was delayed while attorneys hashed out how much restitution he owed.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.