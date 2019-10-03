AURORA – After nearly five months of discussion by the planning commission and City Council, the latter body on Sept. 23 approved Pulte Homes’ conceptual development plan for 247 acres of former Sea World of Ohio and campground land north of Treat Road.

Legislation pertaining to the mixed-use development was introduced at Council’s Aug. 19 meeting after the planning commission recommended approval earlier in August. Pulte’s plans are for a 308-home, $110 million development, with 20 acres set aside for commercial use.

Pulte eventually must submit a plat to the planning commission, plus preliminary and final site plans for several phases as development continues. It is unknown at this time what the timeline will be for those submissions.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin asked Council for its OK of the conceptual plan, saying Pulte officials have been responsive to city officials’ and residents’ input on the project, and have revised their initial plan several times. Council OK’d the plan 7-2, with Dennis Kovach and Reva Barner voting “no.” They did not give a reason for their opposition.

The mayor said in the future the administration, including the parks and recreation department, will discuss the issue of land which Pulte has proposed giving to the city.

“We believe Pulte will participate in development of the parkland,” she said. “The city will not assume ownership of any land immediately, and any parkland development likely will be delayed until the housing units are built.”

The proposed 308 homes would be erected on about 111 acres, leaving about 21 acres for commercial purposes, 98 acres of which Pulte plans to donate to the city as parkland and a few acres for roads. A large portion of the Sea World parking lot formerly occupied the land, and part of it also was a campground near a quarry.

Pulte originally proposed 321 homes. Within the development would be two areas for commercial use and two for residential units. The commercial areas are along Squires Road east of Liberty Ford and North Aurora Road south of Liberty.

Pulte plans to locate 119 townhome units and 64 single-family reserved homes on the west side of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, and 125 ranch-style homes on slightly larger lots on the east side.