HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

2. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

4. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

5. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

7. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

8. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

9. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)

2. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

5. "Know My Name" by Chanel Miller (Viking)

6. "Exonerated" by Dan Bongino (Post Hill Press)

7. "Super Attractor" by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

8. "The Ride of a Lifetime" by Robert Iger (Random House)

9. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan)

10. "Stories That Stick" by Kindra Hall (HarperCollins Leadership)