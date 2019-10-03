George Remus, the Bourbon King, got into the bootlegging business with the same determination and as deliberately as with the rest of his life. In “The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius,” Cincinnati author Bob Batchelor delves into the story of a man whose name, strangely, has faded into the mist while that of Al Capone remains the archetype of the 1920s booze peddler.

Remus, born in Germany in 1874, came to the United States as a child with his family. With his father an underemployed alcoholic, young Remus took on the duties of breadwinner for his mother, sisters and disabled brother. He worked in an uncle’s Chicago pharmacy and became a licensed pharmacist at the age of 19 by lying about his age; two years later he bought his uncle’s business and later opened a wholesale outlet that sold drugs to hundreds of other retailers.

This kind of youthful success was not enough. By the time he was 30, Remus had graduated from law school and took an office in the same building as Clarence Darrow. He became known for his flashy stunts in defending clients facing the death penalty: in one case, a shocked jury watched him drink from the bottle of poison with which his client had supposedly killed his wife. When Remus suffered no ill effects, the jury voted to acquit. Remus, the pharmacist, had taken the precaution of mixing up and drinking an antidote before making his move.

Remus also defended bootleggers. Though some of them were convicted, he was impressed by their endless supplies of ready cash. He was less impressed by the criminals themselves; he found them vulgar and thickheaded. Remus knew the law and how to break it. Cincinnati was the place to do it.

A major loophole in Prohibition law was that liquor could be used legally for medicinal purposes. All one needed was a prescription. Buying a retail pharmacy would be a terrific front.

Remus was the complete package of a Jazz Age millionaire, and Batchelor researched the possibility of his being the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jay Gatsby. The huge mansion, lavish cars, constant parties, fashionable clothes and even the source of all that money — it’s not impossible. And there is a sensational murder: Remus' wife Imogene was having an affair with Prohibition agent Franklin Dodge. While Remus was serving time in prison, Dodge and Imogene stole his fortune, and when he was released, they tried to have him killed.

Remus could take no more. Riding in a friend’s car, he followed his wife and her lover to a park, where he shot her dead. Once again he would be the defense attorney in a capital case.

Batchelor’s research includes follow-through on all the principals, a timeline of Remus’ notorious life and thorough references. There are occasional 21st-century terms (“sound bite”) that jar with the century-old story.

“The Bourbon King” (389 pages, hardcover) costs $27.99 from Diversion Books. Bob Batchelor has written books about Stan Lee, Bob Dylan and John Updike, and teaches at Miami University.

Events

Morley Library (184 Phelps St., Painesville): John Kachuba discusses “Shapeshifters: A History,” an academic look at folklore and cultural examples, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday; Emily Capuria, author of “Happiness Happens,” talks about “From Concept to Completion: 5 Steps to Write and Publish Your First Book,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Rocky River Public Library (1600 Hampton Road): Edgar Award-winning author Mindy McGinnis (“Heroine” is an agonizing must-read novel about a teenage girl who becomes addicted to opioids) gives a teen writing workshop, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday (register at rrpl.org); from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, McGinnis discusses her work, including “This Darkness Mine” and “A Madness So Discreet.”

Stark County District Library (DeHoff Memorial Branch, 216 Hartford Ave. SE, Canton): Jill Grunenwald discusses “Running With a Police Escort” and “Reading Behind Bars: A True Story of Literature, Law, and Life as a Prison Librarian,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register at starklibrary.org.

Akron-Summit County Public Library (60 S. High St.): Dani Shapiro joins the Autumn 2019 Main Event Speaker Series with “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love,” about the family secrets she learned when she impulsively submitted a sample to a DNA testing service, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

East Canton Elementary School (310 Browning St.): North Canton children’s author Lindsay Bonilla reads from her storybooks including “Polar Bear Island,” 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Case Western Reserve University (Moot Courtroom, 11075 East Blvd., Cleveland): Penn State University Professor Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia talks about “Banned: Immigration Enforcement in the Time of Trump,” 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Loganberry Books (13015 Larchmere Blvd., Shaker Heights): Eleanor Celeste, a contributor to “Yes She Can! 10 Stories of Hope & Change from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House, appears from 6:30 p.m. Thursday; the 2019 Cleveland Drafts Literary Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday with Noelle Celeste moderating a panel discussion "How does a community support writers from diverse backgrounds at every stage of their career" featuring panelists Daniel Gray-Kontar, Noor Hindi, Christine Howey, Zachary Thomas and Catherine Wing and continues readings by 25 writers at venues including galleries and taverns. See the schedule at clevelanddrafts.com.

Mac’s Backs (1820 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights): Alexander Herbert signs “What About Tomorrow? An Oral History of Russian Punk from the Soviet Era to Pussy Riot,” 7 p.m. Thursday; Sonya Bilocerkowyz reads from “On Our Way Home from the Revolution: Reflections on Ukraine (21st Century Essays),” 7 p.m. Friday.

Barnes & Noble (4015 Medina Road, Bath Township): Darren Hamblin discusses “Brain Damaged: Two-Minute Warning for Parents,” about concussive brain injury resulting from impact sports, 7 p.m. Friday.

Appletree Books (12419 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights): Travis McDade leads a discussion of his book “Disappearing Ink: The Insider, the FBI, and the Looting of the Kenyon College Library,” 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Register at appletree-books.com.

Cuyahoga Falls Library (2015 Third St.): Susan Behon discusses “Traditional Publishing vs. Self Publishing,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday; Mindy McGinnis appears from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Register at 330-928-2117.

Twinsburg Library (10050 Ravenna Road): Indie Author Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lake Middle High School (11924 King Church Ave., Uniontown): Regina Brett discusses “God Never Blinks: 50 Lessons for Life’s Little Detours,” 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Register at starklibrary.org.

Barnes & Noble (28801 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere): Retired U.S. Army Major General Dana Pittard signs “Hunting the Caliphate: America’s War on ISIS and the Dawn of the Strike Cell” (his co-author is Wes J. Bryant), 11 a.m. Saturday.

Akron-Summit County Public Library (Highland Square branch, 807 W. Market St.): Brad Warner reads from “Letters to a Dead Friend About Zen” to record for an upcoming podcast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Learned Owl Book Shop (204 N. Main St., Hudson): Mayra Porrata reads from her novel “Until It Happens to You,” 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sold out

Shannon Watts’ Oct. 15 appearance at the Hudson Library & Historical Society is sold out, but spots may be available for a simulcast; Watts will sign “Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World.” Visit hudsonlibrary.org.

