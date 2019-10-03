UTILITIES

Dominion increases rate

for Standard Choice Offer

Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going up slightly for October, but is still 14.2% lower than the price a year ago.

The SCO price, effective Oct. 14, when rounded to the nearest cent will be $2.65 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The October rate is 18 cents or 7.3% higher than September’s price of $2.47. It is 44 cents or 14.2% lower than the price a year ago of $3.09/mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for October would be $49.04, up $0.09, or 0.18%, from $48.95 in October 2018.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO.

MINING

Murray Energy reaches

deal to repay lenders

Coal giant Murray Energy is getting some breathing room after failing to pay its debts.

The company announced on Wednesday it has entered into forbearance agreements with its lenders after failing to make loan and interest payments due last month.

The deal gives Murray Energy until Oct. 14 to continue discussions with its lenders while postponing any penalties for missing its payments.

Murray Energy says it is the largest underground coal mining company in the United States, employing nearly 7,000 people producing 76 million tons of bituminous coal annually.

OIL/GAS

‘Cracker’ plant backer,

eco-groups reach deal

A petrochemical company based in Thailand reached an agreement with three environmental nonprofit groups to include certain protections at a proposed plant in Belmont County on the banks of the Ohio River.

The agreement was made with PTTGC America in exchange for the groups — the Sierra Club, Earthworks and FreshWater Accountability Project — to drop their appeal filed with the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission contesting an air “permit-to-install” issued in December 2018 by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

In exchange, the company has promised in a 15-page agreement to use optical gas imaging as part of its leak detection and repair program; publish all environmental data on its company website that it also submits to the Ohio EPA; test stacks; and use detectors to monitor for toxic gases.

Despite the deal, the company has not made a final decision to build the “cracker” plant, which would convert an oil and gas byproduct into ethylene.