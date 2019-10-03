BOSTON TWP. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District has awarded a $186,000 contract to continue excavation of Stanford Run, a stream in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“The National Park Service appreciates the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in restoring Stanford Run to its historic condition,” Cuyahoga Valley National Park plant ecologist Chris Davis said in a news release. “This restoration will improve water quality in the Cuyahoga River, reduce flooding in the Stanford area, improve habitat for fish and wildlife and create a better experience for park visitors.”

The contract, awarded Sept. 25 to Armitage Architecture PC from Buffalo, New York, includes the continuation of excavating Stanford Run to restore connectivity. The work is expected to wrap up in November.

“We’re excited to see this contract awarded so that we can continue the excavation work that will re-establish the connectivity from Stanford Run to the Cuyahoga River,” Corps of Engineers project manager Russ Brandenburg said in a news release. “Now the Corps can complete this important project contributing to the health and well-being of our local waterways, helping with things such as flood retention and improved water quality.”

The funding is in addition to $425,000 awarded in November 2018 for ecosystem restoration involving an upgraded culvert being installed to allow connectivity of Stanford Run to the Cuyahoga River under the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, near Peninsula. The work for the project started last year but required additional funding.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provided funds for the project through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, with project coordination from CVNP.