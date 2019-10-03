The I Promise School in Akron has its sights set on providing support for its students and their families.

The latest example: offering free eyeglasses.

Doctors from Stow-based Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons visited the school Thursday afternoon to deliver 90 prescription glasses to students and their family members.

Those who need the glasses were identified during the second annual Free Eye Exam Day last month. About 130 free comprehensive exams were provided to students and their families.

Ciara DeBruce received free glasses for herself and her children, Justice Brantley, Larry Moore, and Lariyah Moore, who attends I Promise School.

DeBruce said she regularly takes her children to eye doctor appointments, but she can't remember the last time she sought care for herself.

"I've always put myself on the back burner," she said. "But with them doing it like they do it for the whole entire family, I don't necessarily have to worry about getting a sitter to go the doctor because they make it a family environment.

"...I can see so clearly now. It's amazing."

DeBruce said I Promise School and its staff "truly do make a difference in my family."

The I Promise School, now in its second year, serves 344 students in grades three through five. The school — designed to help at-risk children with a curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) — is a partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons has been working with the school for two years because vision is critically important to learning, Dr. Katie Greiner said.

The Essilor Vision Foundation, a worldwide charity dedicated to eliminating poor vision among underprivileged people, helped pay for the glasses. Doctors and staff from Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeon volunteered their time.

During the first free exam event last year, nearly 70 percent of students examined needed glasses — a percentage that's much higher than typically seen, Greiner said.

"We knew that this population of students at the I Promise School is special and we're really trying to enhance their learning experience," she said. "....Anyone who is in the household who interacts with that I Promise student is offered that same type of care — glasses, medical care. And this care is ongoing. They're welcome to come in anytime for adjustments, for replacement parts of their glasses and for follow-up medical and eye care that they need."