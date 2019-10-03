Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going up slightly for October, but is still 14.2 percent lower than the price a year ago.

The SCO price, effective Oct. 14, when rounded to the nearest cent will be $2.65 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The October rate is 18 cents or 7.3 percent higher than September’s price of $2.47. It is 44 cents of 14.2 percent lower than the price a year ago of $3.09/mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for the month of October would be $49.04, up $0.09, or 0.18 percent, from $48.95 in October 2018.

All customers pay a basic monthly charge, which is $29.57, as well as a usage-based charge to transport the gas to the home, and gross-receipts tax, regardless of whether they choose their own provider, choose the SCO, other Dominion rate, or participate in a government aggregation.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO. To read a step-by-step guide on how to get the SCO, go to www.tinyurl.com/updateSCO

Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher