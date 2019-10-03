Kent police say the same Speedo-clad suspect has showed up for a third time on the front porch of a sorority house.



At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, he was caught on a doorbell camera video talking to a woman over his phone, using what police think is the FaceTime app or something similar.



"She’s asking him, ‘Does this make you scared?’ or something to that effect and he says he’s a little scared, or something," said Capt. Nick Shearer.



Shearer said all three incidents — Aug. 22, Sept. 23 and Thursday — took place in the early morning hours around the same time.



A 37-second video police released from the Thursday incident shows the man standing on the Kent State University Delta Gamma sorority house’s front porch wearing tiny red shorts, fondling himself and talking to the woman on his phone while looking around furtively.



The Sept. 23 and Aug. 22 incidents took place across the street, at the Alpha Phi sorority house on Fraternity Circle just off campus.



In the Sept. 23 incident, members of Alpha Phi caught the man on a security camera wearing what looks like the same shorts with writing on his body. He had approached the Alpha Phi sorority the month before at around 2:30 a.m., according to Shearer.



Shearer said the man had also sent Instagram messages, possibly to members of another sorority.



In the latest incident, the man waved at the camera, but did not attempt to break into the sorority house.



"He just kind of mills around," Shearer said. He said police have conducted multiple interviews in the area attempting to identify the man.



Shearer previously said police are not assuming a motive and do not want to downplay the seriousness of the situation.



Kent State University previously said it is "engaging with these sororities to provide support resources."



Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact Kent City Police at 330-673-7732.



