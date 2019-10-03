Art collectors help to shape many of our visual art experiences. Through their unique and often visionary choices in what they choose to collect, they create a legacy of support for artists that goes beyond the financial act of purchasing their work. Collectors help to create intellectual support and opportunities for creativity that might otherwise have not happened. Our museums and cultural institutions are full of the legacies collectors have left behind.

Works from the regional Hieronymus collection, including pieces from Kiki Smith, Keith Haring, David Salle and Tip Toland, are being presented in conjunction with six Ohio artists in the new exhibit “Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects & Other Curiosities” at the Emily Davis Gallery at the Myers School of Art at the University of Akron on view through Nov. 22.

Pieces from the Hieronymus collection have been shown at different institutions in the area over the past several years. However, the choice to include six Ohio artists whose work complements pieces curated from the collection is a fresh take and helps to make this exhibit strong. The Ohio artists included — Mark Giangaspero, Drew Ippoliti, Kelly McLaughlin, Erin Taylor Mulligan, Frank Oriti and Katy Richards — all work in different media, but they have a style that echoes the hyperrealistic, sensual and bizarre qualities the Hieronymus collection has become known for.

Katy Richards, one of the Ohio artists, has several paintings from her “Mouth” series displayed in the exhibit. “Moist” is an oil on panel that is a realistic close-up of a mouth with the tongue partially sticking out with bubbles made from saliva sitting on the lips and tongue. While realistic looking, a certain amount of the textural memory of paintbrush marks are retained in this painting and that gives the work a feeling of more movement and energy. It’s a sensual piece, because of how the work explores the shapes and ridges of the mouth, coupled with the saliva bubbles, emphasizing the featured elements’ colors and textures.

A work from the Hieronymus collection that stands out is Jason Briggs’ sculpture “Squeeze,” which has been made with porcelain, hair and stainless steel. The piece has an organic shape that looks like something that is vaguely human, insectoid or animalistic all at once. A skinlike surface has been shaped and formed into something reminiscent of an internal body part that has been somehow upholstered and that has stainless-steel pins or buttons sticking out along with little pieces of hair. It’s a somewhat unsettling sculpture, but like so many works of art from the Hieronymus collection, this is one that has been supremely crafted. This highly stylized aesthetic coupled with a deep understanding of what the artist’s materials can do, takes this piece to a point that it becomes “other” or a unique entity never before imagined.

Canton native Erin Taylor Mulligan makes paintings that are full of fantastic creatures that are a distortion of the familiar. Her painting “In the Skies Above Japan,” an oil on panel, features winged ferrets having a battle with flying narwhal-like chicken-leg creatures. The entire scene takes place in front of a mountainscape that is reminiscent of famous Japanese pieces from history. This is a humorous and strange piece whose featured realism makes it easier to have some understanding of what you might be looking at. The artist’s choice to paint in this style helps make the work more transportive and creates a bridge for a personal connection and even a narrative to be made.

The Emily Davis Gallery is absolutely full of works for this exhibit. Every wall in the gallery as well as the floors of the gallery spaces feature pieces from the Hieronymus collection and from the six Ohio artists included. So many pieces are featured, it’s possible to get a little overwhelmed while looking around the space. However, the inclusivity of the display only adds to the richness of the experience and sheds more light on some important work being done in Ohio as well as the importance of a collection of art that calls the city of Akron home.

