COLUMBUS — The number of business locations in the state — basically every spot that every business has in Ohio — is back to record levels after a steep decline during the Great Recession.

But those locations are shifting to the state's suburbs and Franklin County, and much of the increase in the state since 2001 is made up of businesses with five or fewer employees.

Ohio had 284,074 business locations as of this past Dec. 31, according to an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services report based on federal data. That tops the old peak of 280,755 set in 2008 as the recession was taking hold.

Similar to employment, the number of business locations tends to rise during periods of economic expansion and fall during recessions. The report is an important indicator of how the state's economy is performing.

The number of business locations in the state has been rising steadily since 2010, increasing by more than 15,000 since then.

Outside Franklin County, the shift in locations is toward the state's suburbs.

Delaware County posted a 129% increase in establishments since 2001, the highest growth rate of any county. Warren County, near Cincinnati, is second, followed by Union County at No. 3. The lone Northeast Ohio county among the top 10 is Medina, tied at ninth with Licking County with an 18% increase. Medina ranked seventh in number of new establishments added, with 669.

From 2001 through 2018, Franklin County accounted for about a quarter of the increase in establishments while the suburbs of Columbus and Cincinnati had nearly two-thirds of the increase. The suburbs near Dayton and in northeastern Ohio posted small increases over that period.

Overall, only about a third of the state's 88 counties posted an increase from 2001 through 2018, and, with the exception of Franklin County, the state's main urban counties — including Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Montgomery, Lucas and Summit — showed losses.

The report mirrors other economic and demographic data in recent years that show the bulk of the state's population growth and a big chunk of the job growth has been in central Ohio.

"There's Franklin County, and then there's the rest of Ohio," said Bill Adams, an economist with PNC Bank. "With the exception of the city of Columbus, Ohio's economy is moving from urban and rural areas into suburban ones."

Overall, the report shows that while much of the national focus has been on trade and big business, smaller businesses and local economies are doing well, and small-business confidence is strong, Ayers said. Job creation continues and wages are going up, he said.

Since 2001, three-quarters of the increase in business locations is with small businesses that have five or fewer workers. Those businesses now make up about half of all business locations in the state.