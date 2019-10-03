Ohio University suspended all of the Interfraternity Council's 15 chapters Thursday on the campus in Athens, citing widespread allegations of hazing.

Activities for those 15 chapters have been suspended until further notice because of “a growing concern elevated by allegations of hazing against seven” fraternity chapters, the university said in a news release. There are 35 Greek chapters on campus; most of the 20 not affected are service chapters organized by business and other majors.

Meanwhile, a grand jury indicted 18 men Wednesday on 64 charges after a Miami University student said he was beaten with a spiked paddle, kicked and forced to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana during a fraternity hazing ritual this year. The student said he was a pledge at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where the alleged abuse took place in March.

The OU announcement comes amid the Columbus Dispatch’s investigation into hazing activities at Ohio campuses, including the Nov. 12 death of Collin Wiant at an Ohio University fraternity’s off-campus annex.

Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman from Dublin, was pledging the Sigma Pi fraternity at the time of his death.

Ohio University’s statement said swift action was being taken because of “allegations that have surfaced.”

“When you consider that at least seven OU fraternities have continued hazing after the Wiant death, you start to see that no amount of anti-hazing activism will ever shut down hazing,” said Hank Nuwer, a professor at Franklin College near Indianapolis. He tracks hazing deaths and is author of the book “Hazing: Destroying Young Lives.”

“The best thing to do if schools can not shut down hazing is to shut the organizations themselves,” he said.

Any student who has been subjected to or witnessed hazing is urged to come forward through the university’s website.

In its letter to fraternity and sorority chapter presidents, OU said some chapters failed to live up to the standards and values set forth by the university.

The letter referenced the expulsion of Sigma Pi last spring. The university said this week it received allegations that two chapters were hazing new members.

Those chapters were given cease-and-desist letters.

Ohio University on Wednesday ordered the Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter to shut down, according to records provided to The Dispatch.

The school ordered Ohio’s chapter of the ACACIA fraternity to suspend activities two days ago.

The university said Wednesday it received allegations of hazing involving five more chapters. Those chapters were also given cease-and-desist letters.

There are to be no activities by the 15 suspended fraternity chapters during the suspension period. Those living in fraternity houses can remain there.

Nearly 1,000 students are affiliated with OU’s Interfraternity Council chapters, according to its website.

The move by OU isn’t unprecedented. Even among Ohio universities.

In November 2017, Ohio State University imposed a temporary blanket suspension on all 37 of its fraternities governed by the Interfraternity Council, citing a high number of investigations into their conduct that semester. At the time, the university said 11 fraternities were under investigation.

In the months that followed, a number of those fraternities were punished for breaking numerous rules relating to hazing, alcohol consumption and what the university calls endangering behavior. Some were placed on probationary status, while others were suspended for time periods between three and five years.

Miami University announced a little more than a month ago it had suspended Delta Tau Delta for 10 to 15 years after a university investigation found the fraternity violated the school's code of conduct. The fraternity had already been temporarily suspended shortly after the incident occurred.

Dispatch reporter Mike Wagner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.