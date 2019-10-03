Across the Akron area Thursday thousands of men, women and teens sat down together, had a bite to eat and talked about some of the issues of the day.

It wasn’t dinner at Mom’s house. The folks sitting at the table were often strangers from different backgrounds and different income levels.

The subjects they savored, though, were largely the same, plucked from three issues selected for the annual On the Table Greater Akron event sponsored by the Akron Community Foundation.

At hundreds of locations around the city, groups of 10 or less discussed subjects on drug abuse, seniors, and diversity.

At the Summit County Courthouse on High Street in downtown Akron, judges and social workers dominated the tables set in the main atrium.

At the table headed by Valor Court Community Development Director Chris Stahr, a mix of individuals in the social service sector tossed about ideas to help recovering addicts.

A big part of the problem, participants agreed, is social media and its effect on the young. Attached to cellphones, children can grow up disconnected from aspects of real life.

Rick Cugini, CEO of Let’s Go to Work!!!, said focusing on positive traits with recovering individuals can help provide a foundation for improvement.

“I think we [should] start showing pictures of the best of the best,” Cugini said. “Build on the good things.”

It was the second table of the day for Bill Macchione, coordinator of the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative. Attendees at the earlier session stressed the value of such gatherings, where people break bread together and speak their minds, he said.

South of Akron in Green, the city held a session Saturday with the Diversity and Inclusion community group, which 35 people attended.

On Thursday, Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer held an 8 a.m. session and one at 11 a.m. The two sessions were attended by 36 people talking about Drugs and Addiction and Our Aging Seniors.

“All three of these On the Table topics reflect current initiatives in the city of Green,” Neugebauer said. “Today at the On the Table events was more about listening and engaging others to bring new ideas and people into these conversations as we continue to work toward positive outcomes.”

In Akron’s Highland Square, the 4 p.m. table talk quickly gravitated to the issue of seniors. None of the participants was directly involved in the field of senior care.

Christine Higham, director of human resources for Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, began the conversation, telling attendees to feel free to speak up.

“We want everybody to be able to participate,” she said.

Lisa Schneider of Macedonia was worried about an aging parent and what the future would hold for her.

“I worry about the isolation; I worry about long-term care,” she said.

Martha Lester of Akron talked about the increasing numbers of seniors living alone and the high cost of senior care.

Rachel Krantz of Fairlawn attended with her baby, Jade. She told her table about an article she’d read about seniors from different families living under the same roof.

“I’ve seen more people banding together and making their own Golden Girls [house],” she said.

After the meeting, Higham said the experience was a worthwhile one.

“My personal experience is it’s nice to have opinions come together to [help] solve issues,” she said.

John Garofalo, vice president of the Akron Community Foundation, said that the annual On the Table Greater Akron event has brought thousands of individuals together to talk about issues that matter in the community.

The organization plans to put $100,000 into ideas arising from this year’s conversations.

The first year, about 6,000 attended — with that number rising to 6,500 in 2018 and an estimated 7,000 this year.

“The whole process has brought the community together,” he said. “We are listening to the conversations … to put actionable ideas to work.”

