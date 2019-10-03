His eyes were sleepy. His shoulders hunched a bit. And his voice sounded tired.

But a giant smile flashed across Ron Shea’s face as he talked about Monday (Oct. 7) — the day his new 20-barrel production brewery and restaurant will hold its grand opening inside a former B.F. Goodrich building at Canal Place in downtown Akron.

The $2 million project has been years in the making, and Shea is thrilled about finally being able to welcome the public. He’s been working 18-hour days getting ready.

“It’s just been a blur,” he said Wednesday night while standing inside the industrial and cavernous space that is nearly 60,000 square feet.

The Canal Place brewery/restaurant at 540 S. Main St. joins the original R. Shea brewery located in the city’s Merriman Valley neighborhood. Since opening in 2015, R. Shea has garnered a loyal following with creative beers such as Polymer Caramel Espresso Stout and Orange Mango Citra Shandy. Shea has won the people’s choice award three years in a row at the Akron Art Museum’s Art and Ale beer and food tasting.

He announced plans to open a production brewery and restaurant in late 2016. He was drawn to Canal Place, the massive complex of red brick buildings along South Main Street that made up the former Goodrich. The buildings have been redeveloped for office space and other uses.

“The minute I saw it, I fell in love with it,” Shea said. “It’s visually rich. That’s how I like it.”

With its 30- to 35-foot ceiling and openness, R. Shea has a raw, industrial feel that’s reminiscent of Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati and Warped Wing Brewing Co. in Dayton, which also repurposed old manufacturing sites.

Shea is a recycler, a person who would rather reuse materials than discard them.

“It feels good to convert an icon of a factory and bring manufacturing back into it instead of tearing it down,” he said.

He didn’t modernize the interior too much, leaving the old factory windows, concrete floor and overhead equipment. He hired the graffiti artist who has spray painted “BEER” around Akron to fill one giant wall with colorful graffiti. The brewing equipment, made by Quality Tank Solutions in Wisconsin, sits on a lower level, with a giant mezzanine allowing people to gaze down. There’s plenty of room to expand in the future and there are plans to launch a barrel-aging program.

The bar, kitchen, satellite bar, and seating are housed on the main floor. The kitchen will serve everything from burgers to wings to pizza to salads. There's a kid's menu as well.

R. Shea — one of nearly 20 craft breweries now operating in Summit County and more than 300 throughout Ohio — has 22 taps. At the grand opening, there will be 11 beers on draft. The brewery also will eventually add wine and cocktails.

Thanks to the new space, R. Shea now offers six-packs to-go from coolers stationed at the front of the brewery. There are seven available: Downtown Brown, Towpath Pale Ale, Rubber City Red, Chocolate Milk Stout, One S’more Time, West Coast Citra IPA and The Three Legends hazy IPA.

The brewery is using mobile canner Iron Heart Canning Co. to produce the cans.

The original brewery will focus on making experimental beers now that the staple brands will be made at the production brewery – although some would say that the Merriman Valley site always was producing experimental styles.

R. Shea isn’t alone in the large building. There are other businesses, including another brewery. Missing Falls Brewery is only a few steps away, giving craft beer fans an unusual opportunity to visit two separate breweries under the same roof.

The R. Shea brewery hours are: 11 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.